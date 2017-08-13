State Police Trooper injured in motorcycle crash in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A State Police Trooper is injured after a motorcycle crash in New Britain Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a State Police Motorcycle Trooper was involved in a crash on Farmington Avenue in New Britain. They say the trooper is injured and was transported to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of the troopers injuries and the cause of the accident.

State Police say the New Britain Police Department are investigating the crash.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.