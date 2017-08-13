Stratford Police investigating shooting involving two victims

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford Police are investigating a shooting that involved two victims on Sunday morning.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were the victims of a shooting on North Avenue.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

It is not known if police have any suspects regarding the incident.

The status of the victims’ health is not known at this time.