Study finds 1 in 8 Americans struggle with alcohol disorder

(WTNH) — According to a new study, an estimated one out of every eight Americans struggles with an alcohol disorder.

The study, published in Jama Psychiatry, tracked drinking patterns of 40,000 people between 2002 and 2003 then again from 2012 to 2013.

It found alcohol abuse affected around eight percent of the population during the first research period and rose to over twelve percent during the second.

While there was no clear reason for the rise, researchers believe it constitutes a public health crisis on par with opioid addiction.