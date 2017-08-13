Study finds 1 in 8 Americans struggle with alcohol disorder

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — According to a new study, an estimated one out of every eight Americans struggles with an alcohol disorder.

The study, published in Jama Psychiatry, tracked drinking patterns of 40,000 people between 2002 and 2003 then again from 2012 to 2013.

Related Content: Binge drinking becomes popular among Baby Boomers

It found alcohol abuse affected around eight percent of the population during the first research period and rose to over twelve percent during the second.

While there was no clear reason for the rise, researchers believe it constitutes a public health crisis on par with opioid addiction.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s