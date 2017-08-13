Tips for buying a new car

Related Coverage Bill would require used cars with recalled parts be repaired

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Now that they are free from school, recent graduates may be looking for a new set of used wheels as they head down the road to their future. But what should these young drivers and their parents consider when it comes to buying a used car?

This morning, Job Pimentel, General Manager of New Country BMW in Hartford, stopped by our studio to share his expert advice.

How should parents and their kids start the used car shopping process?

Many kids may want to shop for used cars online.

It’s a good starting point but after shopping online, go in person to look over the vehicle, under the hood, listen to the sound of engine, look for possible leaks, and test drive the car to make sure the suspension is good.

To make sure the purchase runs smoothly, ideally buy from a reputable, well established dealership, and definitely get a car history.

Have a trusted technician look over the vehicle. Most dealerships will gladly perform that service for a nominal fee.

What safety features do you recommend for young drivers?

For the safest travel, technology such as blind spot detection, back up camera, traction control and All Wheel Drive help all drivers.

Buying a certified car can also be a smart decision when it comes to purchasing a safe vehicle.

Each manufacturer has a different set of criteria for a car being “certified”, but most make sure all mechanical and safety features are in the best possible condition and the aesthetics must be as close to a brand new vehicle as possible.

What are the top five pitfalls of buying a used car?

1. Buying from a non-established dealership

2. Buying a vehicle with a troubled service history

3. Buying a vehicle with a previous major accident

4. When buying from a private party there’s no recourse if any issues come up immediately

after the purchase

5. Not checking to see if there are title issues and/or liens on the vehicle being purchased

New Country is helping students another way.

This is the 4th year New Country has collected school supplies for Hartford public school students through our Stuff the MINI to the Max program.

We are accepting donations from now until August 27th.

Drop off school supplies such as backpacks, lunch boxes and notebooks at the dealership in Hartford or at Staples stores in West Hartford, Glastonbury, Newington or

Vernon.

Where can folks go for more information about New Country Motor Cars of Hartford? www.newcountrybmw.com