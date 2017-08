WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police are currently on the scene investigating a report of a threat involving a handgun.

According to police, officials received a report just after 12 noon that a man had been threatened by another man with a handgun.

Officers are searching the area of Campbell Avenue and Captain Thomas Boulevard. An area K9 unit has also been requested to assist in the investigation.

