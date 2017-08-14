10,000 gallons of alcohol seized in Mexico

Related Coverage Family searching for answers after daughter dies at resort during vacation in Mexico

(WTNH) — A company that makes and supplies alcohol for tourist resorts in Mexico is under fire.

Mexican officials are citing “bad production practices” as the reason why 10,000 gallons of alcohol was seized from the company.

The company, which has not been identified, supplies alcohol to a number of tourist resorts. Among them was a hotel where a 20-year-old Wisconsin woman recently drowned.

Following her death, the U.S. State Department urged travelers not to drink excessive alcohol when on vacation in Mexico.