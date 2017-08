HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut state budget stalemate is having a large impact on planning for the new school year, which is just around the corner.

Some superintendents had been bracing to tell families that there was no funding for the pre-school “Smart Start” program.

Malloy Adm says pre-school “Smart Start” programs will be funded because “carry over funding” has been found to cover FY18 school year. — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 14, 2017

But as of Monday, the Malloy Administration says money has miraculously been found to save the program. A spokesperson said that money left over from last year will be enough to fund “Smart Start’ for the coming school year.

Survey of 30 CT school districts shows 439 positions cut or “on hold” because of budget crisis. There are 167 districts in CT — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) August 14, 2017

But other problems remain unsolved. Many superintendents have teacher positions “on hold” because they don’t know if they’ll have enough money to pay their salaries.