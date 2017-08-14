Arrest made after Waterbury driver hits car while fleeing from police

By Published:
Jeffrey Brown

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 26-year-old Waterbury man was arrested after crashing into a car while engaging police in a pursuit on Sunday night.

State Police say at around 9:20 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on Pearl Lake Road for a motor vehicle violation when the driver fled and engaged police in pursuit. The chase lasted almost four miles before the driver hit another vehicle on Southmayd Road.

The driver then attempted to flee the crash scene on foot but was taken into custody and identified as Jeffrey Brown.

The driver of the car that Brown had struck was not injured but the passenger of that car was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for observation. Brown was not hurt in the crash.

Police later learned that Brown had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. He was then charged with several other violations, including reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and interfering with an officer. Brown was held on $10,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s