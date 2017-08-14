Arrest made after Waterbury driver hits car while fleeing from police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 26-year-old Waterbury man was arrested after crashing into a car while engaging police in a pursuit on Sunday night.

State Police say at around 9:20 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on Pearl Lake Road for a motor vehicle violation when the driver fled and engaged police in pursuit. The chase lasted almost four miles before the driver hit another vehicle on Southmayd Road.

The driver then attempted to flee the crash scene on foot but was taken into custody and identified as Jeffrey Brown.

The driver of the car that Brown had struck was not injured but the passenger of that car was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for observation. Brown was not hurt in the crash.

Police later learned that Brown had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. He was then charged with several other violations, including reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and interfering with an officer. Brown was held on $10,000 bond.