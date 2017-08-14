Astronomy Week at Stepping Stones in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — You and your family can experience a ‘sun-sational’ solar eclipse during Astronomy Week.

This is happening all this week at Stepping Stones in Norwalk.

It is in anticipation of the solar eclipse sweeping across the nation next Monday August 21st.

Solar glasses are needed to witness the event and kids can decorate their very own pair at the museum.

Every day little stargazers can also drop in to the space challenge and create their own telescope.

Other workshops include constellation games and planet marble painting.