Astronomy Week at Stepping Stones in Norwalk

This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — You and your family can experience a ‘sun-sational’ solar eclipse during Astronomy Week.

This is happening all this week at Stepping Stones in Norwalk.

It is in anticipation of the solar eclipse sweeping across the nation next Monday August 21st.

Solar glasses are needed to witness the event and kids can decorate their very own pair at the museum.

Every day little stargazers can also drop in to the space challenge and create their own telescope.

Other workshops include constellation games and planet marble painting.