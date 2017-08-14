Bear follows bike rider in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State workers plan to put out a bear trap in Farmington.

This comes after a bear came out of the woods and followed a bike rider on Monday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. The bike rider was riding along the Farmington Canal Trail near New Britain Avenue and Oak Ridge Street.

The bike rider and the bear did not make contact.

The bear reportedly went away after a little while. There have not been any previous reports of bear activity in this area.