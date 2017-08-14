Blumenthal talks community-based efforts to combat opioid crisis

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is working to combat the opioid epidemic.

On Monday afternoon, the senator will be at the United Community & Family Services health center in Norwich to talk about community-based efforts to deal with the opioid crisis.

Monday, August 14h is the first day of National Health Center Week.

Blumenthal plans to visit health centers across the state to talk about their role, along with the affordable care law and its role in combating the opioid epidemic.

