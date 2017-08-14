Boat slams into rocks injuring 5 people, 2 critically

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A boat has slammed into some rocks in a major shipping channel that connects New Jersey and Staten Island, New York, injuring five people, two of them critically.

New Jersey State Police say the boat crashed into the rocks Sunday evening in the Arthur Kill channel near Woodbridge, New Jersey.

State police say eight people were aboard the boat at the time of the crash, but only five of them suffered injuries. Two of the injured remain hospitalized in critical condition.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

