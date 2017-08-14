Body-cam captures moment New Haven Police save woman

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers from the New Haven Police Department saved a woman’s life on July 30th. One of the officer’s body-cams captured the daring rescue.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on that Sunday, police responded to a building on Park Street where a woman was on the roof of the 16-story building.

Officers pleaded with the woman not to jump as she clung to the chain-link fence around the perimeter of the roof.

After nearly an hour standing over the pavement, an officer saw his chance to reach for the woman. The officer offered the woman ice cubes. As she got closer to the officer, he reached out to her. Several other officers then rushed in to pull her to safety.

On Monday, the woman went to New Haven Police headquarters to meet with the officer who saved her life. Police say both were thankful.