Cold refreshing drinks with added fizz

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When it’s hot outside who wouldn’t enjoy a cold and refreshing drink.
Health and wellness expert Bianca Jade stopped by to talk with Ryan Kristafer, and Teresa Dufour about popular drinks with a little fizz.
Bianca says talked about how to cut back on sugar and sodium with several different options for drinks.
- Fizzy Thyme Lemonade
- Strawberry Mint Sparkling Water
- Watermelon Jalapeno Crush
For more on these drinks, how to make them and how you can add an adult spin on these recipes just watch the video above.