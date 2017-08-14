Cold refreshing drinks with added fizz

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When it’s hot outside who wouldn’t enjoy a cold and refreshing drink.

Health and wellness expert Bianca Jade stopped by to talk with Ryan Kristafer, and Teresa Dufour about popular drinks with a little fizz.

Bianca says talked about how to cut back on sugar and sodium with several different options for drinks.

Fizzy Thyme Lemonade Strawberry Mint Sparkling Water Watermelon Jalapeno Crush

For more on these drinks, how to make them and how you can add an adult spin on these recipes just watch the video above.