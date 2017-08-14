Connecticut no stranger to political protests

NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — The alt-right has had a presence within the state of Connecticut.

Last month, the far right political group known as “The Proud Boys” faced off with demonstrators on the New Haven Green. Four people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Earlier this year, an anti-black slur was found on a Stamford interracial couple’s garage.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says that, although the main groups that were involved in the Unite the Right protests and riots have members they’ve tracked locally, the groups are not active.

“I can’t promise that something like this wont happen here in Connecticut and there aren’t people who might form groups to tie in with what happened in Charlottesville. But I also know there are hundreds and thousands of people who will form groups to combat and confront that ideology,” Steve Ginsburg, Director of the ADL-CT regional office said. “The overwhelming sense from our leaders here in Connecticut and the populous is that is not who we want to be.”

According to the ADL, there have been 10 anti-Semitic incidents in Connecticut since April. Nationally, there has been an 86% increase.

Hate crimes and convictions have stayed fairly static in the past few years, according to the state.

In June, Connecticut unanimously passed one of the strongest hate crime bills in the country, which makes any hate crime a felony as opposed to a misdemeanor.

