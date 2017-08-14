East Haven police arrest vehicle break-in suspect

Related Coverage Stratford residents warned about car break-ins

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police arrested a man suspected of attempting to enter motor vehicles.

30-year-old Joshua Bethke, of East Haven, was arrested by East Haven Police after being positively identified as the suspect seen entering vehicles.

Bethke was charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree and two counts of larceny in the sixth degree.

The East Haven Police Department stresses that residents should always lock their vehicle doors, equip their properties with proper lighting and use surveillance cameras if possible.