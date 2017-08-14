Farmington burglary suspect arrested after vehicle pursuit

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Waterbury man after he allegedly stole from a home on West District Road in Farmington on Monday morning.

The owner of the home interrupted the burglary and then the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, according to Farmington Police. At first, the suspect tried to avoid officers as they chased him on Route 177 but then he eventually stopped. When Farmington Police arrested 32-year-old Francisco Mendez of Waterbury, he was in possession of items that were reported stolen from the home during the burglary.

Mendez is being charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal trespassing, fourth degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, second degree reckless endangerment, disobeying an officer’s signal and engaging an officer in pursuit.

Mendez is currently being held on a $200,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

Farmington Police ask that if anyone has information on Mendez or any other burglaries in the Farmington area, call Farmington Police Detectives at (860) 675-2400.