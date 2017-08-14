Guilford police arrest man after alleged burglary

Related Coverage Guilford Police remind residents to secure homes after multiple burglaries

GILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges after Guilford police say he burglarized a home.

According to police, a resident reported a burglary in progress at one of his neighbor’s homes on Monday.

Officials quickly responded to the scene and established a perimeter in the area where the suspect reportedly fled.

Officers from multiple towns including State Police as well as fire crews searched for the suspect who was ultimately found hiding in a marsh.

The male suspect, whose name is being withheld at this time, was subsequently arrested and is facing burglary and interfering charges.

A number of daytime burglaries have been taking place in Guilford as of late. Police are working to determine if this man is connected to any of those incidents.