Hamden shooting leaves one injured

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is recovering from injuries after being shot on Warner Street in Hamden Sunday night.

A 27-year-old man was standing in a parking lot at 35 Warner Street when he heard gunshots, ran and then realized he was shot, according to Hamden Police.

Hamden Fire Rescue personnel treated the man’s non-life threatening injuries and then he was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at (203) 230-4040.