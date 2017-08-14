Hundreds of school jobs “on hold” because of state budget stalemate

HARTFORD & WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Schools open across the state in less than two weeks, and because of the state budget stalemate in Hartford, hundreds of school jobs are on hold.

School superintendents usually like to make their decisions by the beginning of August so that everyone can be ready when the kids come back at the end of the month. However, a lot of decisions remain on hold because of the indecision at the State Capitol.

With just days until the start of school, some superintendents had been preparing to tell families that, because of the state budget stalemate in Hartford, their pre-school “Smart Start” programs are going to be cancelled due to a lack of funding. As of Monday, all of the participating towns have been notified that money has been found to cover the cost of the “Smart Start” program. The Malloy Administration says there is enough money left over from last year to cover it for the coming school year.

But just as one state budget related back to school crisis has been averted, another one has emerged.

“I’m being asked lots of questions from my staff that I can’t answer,” said Windsor Public School Superintendent Craig Cooke who says he has 14 positions that are being cut or are on hold because of the uncertainty at the Capitol. He added, “We’re looking at teacher positions, para-professional positions, custodians, clerical positions, pretty much across the board in our district.”

Cooke is not alone. A survey by the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents of just 30 of the 167 Connecticut school districts found 439 positions being cut or on hold. This includes 28 in Middletown, 14 in Southington, and 85 across the Voke Tech System. These are daunting numbers with school opening across the state in about two weeks.

“It’s unprecedented that in 30 districts you have 439 positions on hold. People do not know whether they’re coming to work or not,” said Fran Rabinowitz, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

The urgency that the state’s school superintendents are facing does not seem to be matched by legislative leaders or the Governor. There are no major budget talks scheduled this week.

