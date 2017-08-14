In The Bender Kitchen: Traveling Epicurean Michel Vejar

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is still in full swing and everyone is loving the fresh seafood available out there. Traveling Epicurean Michel Vejar shares recipe for oysters in pernod sauce with fresh spinach.

Vejar recreated this recipe 16 years ago to match a dish she had in New Orleans in 2001.

Ingredients:

1/2 pint shucked oysters, fresh or frozen (12 oysters)

1 package 5 oz. fresh spinach

1 bottle clam juice plus juice from oysters

1 1/2 cup heavy cream or can of coconut cream

1 cup half and half or 1 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup Pernod plus 1 tsp to add at the end for extra flavor

1/2 cup Vermouth or white wine

1/4 cup plum tomatoes (pureed)

1 garlic clove thru garlic press

2 dashes Siracha

1/4 cup grated Reggiano Parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/4 tsp onion granules

1/4 tsp garlic granules

1 bunch fresh rosemary tied off with string

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp Wondra flour

Directions:

Sauté/steam spinach for 3 minutes with 2 tbsp water Immediately remove spinach to a bowl of ice water to shock, stop the cooking and keep vibrant green color Place spinach in a small strainer to squeeze out water then place into a small bowl with paper towels to remove any excess water Add all the above ingredients except grated cheese, oysters and spinach to a large sauté pan Bring to a low simmer, keep simmering on low, stir every 10 minutes for 40 minutes (Do not boil) Remove rosemary bundle and bay leaves Stir in the grated cheese Then stir in oysters and spinach Warm through only just to gently cook oysters and serve with hearty dense Italian bread or rice noodles. Makes 6 appetizers or 4 entree plates