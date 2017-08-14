Is the eclipse that rare?!

Unless you were alive 99 years ago, this is the first time in your lifetime that a total solar eclipse will move across the entire US. As a whole, lunar and solar eclipses are not that rare, there were 375 total and partial solar eclipses in the 20th century.With that being said, the likelihood of them happening in the United States is pretty rare, and total solar eclipses don’t happen very often, the last one was in 1979 in the northwest, and the weather was cloudy in most spots!

Now one thing they didn’t have much of in the 1970s…solar panels. Because the sun will essentially dissapear during the day, many electric companies that rely on solar power will have to beef up their power grids to account for the lack of energy coming in from the sun.

As we’ve been saying, Connecticut will only see 67% of the sun vanish. A bit farther south in the path of totality, stars will become visible right in the middle of the day. Here is an animation of what it will actually look like where we live. Keep in mind, the sun is extremely bright and you can get permanent eye damage if you try to stare at the sun!

Now if you are planning on walking outside from work or wherever you’ll be next Monday to photograph the solar eclipse, it’s important to realize that the sun is a really bright object in the sky. So if you are trying to photograph the solar eclipse, you need to use the same method that you use when you’re trying to look at the solar eclipse, and that’s by taking solar eclipse glasses and placing them over the lense. If you do that, you will actually be able to see the sunshine as opposed to a big blob in the sky.

If you’re too busy to step outside, NASA will be streaming the event online throughout the whole day with multiple cameras across the country, and ABC will have live coverage starting at 1pm.