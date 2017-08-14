Keeping your child safe while using social media

Related Coverage Warning about Jayden K. Smith is just another Facebook hoax

(WTNH) — Social media has had a profound impact on life today.

“Social media plays a wide range of roles in the criminal realm and the things we investigate,” says Sargent Corey Davis of the Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations.

Sgt. Davis digs into cyber crimes and those committed through social media.

He says the internet can be a safe place if accounts are kept private with a small social media circle.

“But unfortunately, teenagers like to be popular,” explained Sgt. Davis. “And that can make them vulnerable.”

We spoke with some experts on how to keep kids safe while online.