Landscaping companies being targeted by fraud

Related Coverage Identity theft protection with IKOR

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Some landscapers around the Norwalk area are being victims of fraud.

The Norwalk Detective Bureau is investigating a fraud that is targeting area landscapers.

Police say the suspect contacts a landscape company and requests services. The suspect agrees to pay for services but also asks if the landscapers can pay additional money.

The suspect requests that the landscaper pay the additional funds to a subcontractor such as a plumber or an electrician who will be doing work at the location. Ultimately, the landscaper pays the alleged subcontractor but then discovers the check or credit card are fraudulent. The landscaper loses his money and never gets paid for the services rendered.

Related Content: Identity theft protection with IKOR

Typically, the suspects have chosen houses that are for sale as the locations for the landscaping. This type of fraud has been attempted on multiple landscaping companies recently.

Norwalk Police would like to warn all to be aware and to meet with their customers face to face prior to starting work and to not accept work by text message only. Anyone with any information is asked to contact a detective at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following contacts:

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com. Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).