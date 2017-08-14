Liberty Community Services welcomes new executive director

WTNH.com staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is welcoming a new executive director for the non-profit, Liberty Community Services.

LCS provides a range of housing and support services.

The new director, Jim Pettinelli says there is a lot to be done.

“Trying to identify and locate as many resources as we possibly can, diversifying our portfolio around that so we can help as many people as we can,” said Pettinelli.

Liberty Community Services helps people experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, mental health issues, and those with aids and HIV.

