Malloy to discuss efforts to improve criminal justice system during panel

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy is continuing his efforts to improve the criminal justice system in Connecticut.

Malloy has made the issue one of his top legislative priorities, focusing on combating what’s known as the ‘school to prison pipeline.’ He has also taken steps to separate young offenders from the general prison population.

The governor will attend the Council of State Governments’ Eastern Regional Conference annual meeting and regional policy forum in Uncasville, where he will participate in a panel discussion on criminal justice issues.

Connecticut Department of Correction Commissioner Scott Semple, reporter Kevin Johnson of USA Today, Deputy Executive Director Jeff Dion of the National Center for Victims of Crime, and President and Founder of JustLeadershipUSA Glenn E. Martin will also be attending the event at Mohegan Sun.

