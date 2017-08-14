Man charged with assaulting officer outside Milford restaurant

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Seymour man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to fight people outside a Milford restaurant before kicking a police officer in the face.

Police say at around 1 a.m., an officer was conducting a security check at the Beachcomber restaurant at 92 Melba Street when he saw a man attempting to fight several other men in the parking lot. The officer then intervened and put the man, later identified as 48-year-old John Beddington, in handcuffs.

During the investigation, Beddington was accused of starting the fight. While he was placed under arrest, police say Beddington attempted several times to fight police officers and even struck one officer in the face with his foot while being placed into a patrol car.

Police say throughout the arrest process, Beddington continued to make threats to the officers, the court and the restaurant.

Beddington was charged with assault, assault on police personnel, interfering/ resisting arrest, criminal attempt/ assault on police personnel, and breach of peace. He was held on $100,000 bond.

