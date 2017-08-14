Man charged with murder in fatal weekend shooting

By Published:

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have charged a man with murder after a fatal weekend shooting in Waterbury.

Police responded to a call Saturday morning from the hospital about a man who was shot in the head. The Republican-American reports that 35-year-old Terry Smith died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Later that day, police arrested and charged 46-year-old Robert Williams with murder. Williams is currently being held on a $1 million bond. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

Both men have criminal records.

Williams was shot in the leg, but police wouldn’t say if shots were exchanged between the victim and suspect. Both shootings remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s