Man charged with murder in fatal weekend shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have charged a man with murder after a fatal weekend shooting in Waterbury.

Police responded to a call Saturday morning from the hospital about a man who was shot in the head. The Republican-American reports that 35-year-old Terry Smith died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Later that day, police arrested and charged 46-year-old Robert Williams with murder. Williams is currently being held on a $1 million bond. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

Both men have criminal records.

Williams was shot in the leg, but police wouldn’t say if shots were exchanged between the victim and suspect. Both shootings remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.