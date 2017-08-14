Meriden dad fighting deportation speaks to News 8 after vigil

Related Coverage New Haven churches open their doors and their hearts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Marco Reyes spoke with News 8 for the first time since his ordeal with ICE began. The Meriden father of three has been living at a church near the New Haven Green, seeking sanctuary at the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church after he was set to be deported back to Ecuador last Tuesday. Instead, he walked into the church last week surrounded by family, religious leaders and community members.

On Sunday night, a large crowd gathered outside the church for a vigil of support. News 8 caught up with Reyes behind a group of supporters standing on the top of the steps in front of the church. That’s where I was able to ask him a few questions.

First, I asked him what all of this support means to him.

“This is amazing,” he said. “It’s very important to me right now. For me, for my family, for all of us. I’m very happy.”

Reyes also said this whole ordeal has been very, very hard on him and the church has become like his second home. He’s very happy that he can interact and be with his children there.

“My family is everything,” he said.