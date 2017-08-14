Middletown woman arrested for stolen vehicle and gift cards

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was arrested for stealing a vehicle and the gift cards found inside back in April.

Patricia Morell reported her 2005 Mercury Mountaineer stolen at approximately 5:50 a.m. on April 21 at 429 Saybrook Road in Higganum. The vehicle contained a spare set of keys inside a box in the center arm rest, along with $400 worth of gift cards.

The vehicle was later recovered by Portland Police on April 26 in front of 47 Grove Street. The vehicle was unlocked and did not appear to have sustained any damage, according to Trooper First Class Enrico Milardo. Police were unable to find the vehicle key.

According to Milardo, there were various items located inside the vehicle, such as, a Wal-Mart store receipt, a Meriden Burger King receipt, and a Meriden Stop & Shop receipt. There was even a State of Connecticut, Department of Social Services Connect Card assigned to a Lisa Kroeber located in the vehicle.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify Kroeber as the person responsible for the theft and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Kroeber was located by Middletown police then arrested for second degree Larceny and third degree Burglary.