New Haven unity rally in response to Charlottesville

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — They came armed with signs promoting love and unity and rejecting hate.

“We must stand united!” said one of the speakers in front of a crowd of a couple hundred people on the New Haven Green.

“I think it’s really important and I think it’s great that we’re all out here,” said Christina Garcia.

“It’s important to send a message to America and the world,” said Natalie Cassar.

That message could be heard in the speech Fahd Syed delivered to the crowd.

“We must stand united against hate,” he said.

The rally was hosted by New Haven Antifacists, Unidad Latina en Action, and the Answer Coalition.

“I think when people stand up and force others to listen — things do change,” Cassar said.

“We’re going to fight against this and there needs to be strong leadership coming from the top (of our government),” Garcia said.

Syed told News 8 a similar rally will be held in Waterbury Monday night from 6:30-7:30 in the park in front of the Waterbury Library at 267 Grand Street.

 

