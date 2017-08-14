Norwich hair salon rises from the New Years eve ashes

A customer getting a haircut at the new Salon Studios location in North Franklin (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The new year started out with devastation for several city businesses. A New Year’s eve fire gutted much of the building at 598 West Main Street many had called home.

Among those left to try to pick up the pieces was Salon Studios. Dawn Mastronunzio owned the salon for nine years and had 13 hair stylists working with her.

On the day after the fire her daughter Lisa Crawford told News 8 “It’s surreal, unreal.” The second floor salon had collapsed down onto the first floor. Most everything was destroyed.

Now though Salon Studios is back in businesses in a new location on Route 32 in North Franklin. Today is officially its first day open. Although they did hold a soft opening Sunday for regulars.

Mastronunzio tells News 8 that nine of the hair stylists from the Norwich location are back, along with one new stylist. She’s excited to start fresh and start in a new location.

Other Norwich salons took in the displaced stylists right after the fire.

