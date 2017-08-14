PD: Man arrested after drunken argument in South Windsor parking lot

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A Meriden man was arrested early Sunday after an argument in a South Windsor parking lot.

Police say at around 2 a.m, officers responded to Revolutions Bowling on Bidwell Road for an unwanted person complaint. The staff reported that two men and a woman were arguing in a parking lot and refusing to leave.

When officers arrived, they found that one of the men appeared to be intoxicated and that the argument was over his attempt to drive. The man was later identified as 23-year-old Kristion Neysmith, who police say was aggressive and uncooperative with officers.

Neysmith was then put in handcuffs but resisted efforts to be placed into a police cruiser. He was then arrested and charged with interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct. Neysmith was later released on $5,000 bond and will appear in court on August 24th.