PD: Man arrested after drunken argument in South Windsor parking lot

By Published:
Courtesy: South Windsor Police Department

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A Meriden man was arrested early Sunday after an argument in a South Windsor parking lot.

Police say at around 2 a.m, officers responded to Revolutions Bowling on Bidwell Road for an unwanted person complaint. The staff reported that two men and a woman were arguing in a parking lot and refusing to leave.

When officers arrived, they found that one of the men appeared to be intoxicated and that the argument was over his attempt to drive. The man was later identified as 23-year-old Kristion Neysmith, who police say was aggressive and uncooperative with officers.

Neysmith was then put in handcuffs but resisted efforts to be placed into a police cruiser. He was then arrested and charged with interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct. Neysmith was later released on $5,000 bond and will appear in court on August 24th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s