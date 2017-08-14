Peaceful rallies to protest hate continue in Connecticut following Charlottesville

Candles are held during a vigil for victims in Charlottesville, Va., at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Here in Connecticut, protesters took to the streets in at least five different cities Sunday, speaking out against the racism on display in Virginia.

New Haven, Middletown, Bridgeport, West Hartford, Danbury all held peaceful rallies to protest the hatred and violence we saw this weekend in Charlottesville.

The crowd in West Hartford came out early in the day. It included Governor Dannel Malloy and Senator Richard Blumenthal. A couple hundred people took to the New Haven green later in the day. That demonstration hosted by the New Haven Anti-fascists, Unidad Latina en Action, and the Answer Coalition.

Folks here in Connecticut having a hard time believing there are still people who think their skin color makes them better than others, and having a hard time believing the violence that happened when they were told that it doesn’t.

“And it’s just crazy that they’re out there killing people and they’re not afraid to be out there without masks on. It’s insane. It’s devastating,” said Natalie Cassar, Rally-Goer.

“I’m very proud of Connecticut standing up at this rally and others in the state today and we’re doing the right thing,” said Malloy.

One of the things on the minds of protestors here was President Trump saying he was against the violence, but not actually condemning the message of the white supremacists in Virginia. Presidential National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster did label it terrorism, and so did Senator Blumenthal the West Hartford vigil.

At least one more rally is scheduled for Monday. It’s in Waterbury, outside the main library on Grand Street, across from the courthouse. It runs from 6:30 to 7:30 and is hosted by the Council on Islamic Relations.

