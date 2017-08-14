Plainfield police investigate alleged sexual misconduct at fire department

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police are investigating accusations that a firefighter engaged in sexual misconduct at the Plainfield fire department.

At 5:30 p.m. last Thursday (August 10th), Plainfield police executed a search and seizure warrant at the Plainfield fire department, located at 620 Norwich Road in Plainfield. The warrant was granted due to an allegation of sexual misconduct by a member of the Plainfield Fire Department, which allegedly occurred at the fire department.

At the time that the warrant was served, fire departments from neighboring towns provided coverage to the town. Officers said that public safety was always the first priority, and at no time was public safety ever at risk while police were at the fire department.

Plainfield police are still conducting their investigation into the alleged sexual misconduct. No one has been charged.