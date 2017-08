GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford police confirm to News 8 that a plane made an emergency landing at the Guilford fairgrounds Monday afternoon.

It is unclear what caused the plane to make the emergency landing. Officers say that the plane was able to land safely at the Guilford fairgrounds, located on Lovers Lane. No one was injured, according to Guilford police.

