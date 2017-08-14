Police identify elderly man involved in motorcycle crash

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have released the name the elderly man involved in a crash with a Connecticut State Police officer in New Britain on Sunday.

According to police, 88-year-old Arthur Jordan of New Britain was backing out of a driveway on Farmington Avenue when his vehicle collided with a Trooper riding a motorcycle.

The officer was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries. Jordan suffered minor injuries. Both men were treated at an area hospital following the incident.

New Britain Police are investigating the incident. They ask anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at (860) 826-3071.