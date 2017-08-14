Police identify woman killed in Stratford shooting

Related Coverage 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the woman who was killed in a shooting in Stratford on Sunday morning.

Police say 27-year-old Raenetta Catchings was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital. According to police, she was shot shortly after midnight following what appeared to be a verbal argument on North Avenue.

A 24-year-old man was also shot and remains in critical condition.

There is no word on any suspects but police say the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone who has information on the shooting to contact them at 203-385-4119. 4120, or 4123.