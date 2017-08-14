Police respond to stabbing in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers responded to a report of a person being stabbed in West Hartford on Monday night.

According to West Hartford police, two people were located outside their apartment on Hillcrest Avenue.

Police say a victim was stabbed and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim is expected to live.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Naomi Williams-Wal.

Williams-Wal was brought into custody is being held on a $500,000 bond. Charges pertaining to this incident are still pending.