Political leaders react to racism in Charlottesville and beyond

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Violence broke out in the small, college town of Charlottesville, VA during a weekend of planned marches by various white supremacist groups to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Counter-protesters also showed up, and the two sides quickly clashed.

“There have been white supremacy groups in our midst,” said Vanita Gupta of the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights. “What’s uniquely shocking right now is how they’re coming out of the shadows.”

Related Content: Trump calls out KKK and neo-Nazis after backlash to Charlottesville remarks

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there’s at least one neo-nazi group in Rhode Island.

Two days after the chaos, President Trump condemned and denounced, by name, the white supremacist groups involved in the Charlottesville violence.

“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs,” stated President Trump. “Including the KKK, neo-nazis, white supremacists.”

Related Content: Peaceful rallies to protest hate continue in Connecticut following Charlottesville

The President’s statement was a little too late for some, including Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, who said on Twitter, “Denouncing white supremacists, KKK, and neo-nazis should have been instinctive and instant. Trump’s failure shows lack of moral leadership.”

Denouncing white supremacists, KKK, & neo-Nazis should have been instinctive & instant. Trump’s failure shows lack of moral leadership. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 14, 2017

Related Content: Connecticut no stranger to political protests