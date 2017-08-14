Rabbi charged with sex assault makes first court appearance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut rabbi accused of raping and molesting a teenage boy has appeared before a judge for the first time since being arrested last month.

Rabbi Daniel Greer, of New Haven, did not say anything Monday during the brief hearing in New Haven Superior Court. His next hearing is Aug. 29.

The 77-year-old Greer is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy who attended the Yeshiva of New Haven school from 2001 to 2005. Greer was a founder and principal of the school, which was established in 1977.

A federal jury in May awarded $15 million in damages to the now-former student in a civil lawsuit against Greer and the school.

Greer remains free on $100,000 bail. His lawyer says they will respond to the charges in court.

