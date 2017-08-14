Rally held in Waterbury in response to Charlottesville violence

(Photo: J.P. Coleman/WTNH)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a small but diverse and unified crowd that showed up in Waterbury Monday night. People of different backgrounds came together to stand up against hate.

We’ve seen the signs of backlash all over Connecticut, and Monday night was Waterbury’s turn. A diverse crowd stepped out and spoke out against what they found to be just plain wrong – the white nationalism rally in Charlottesville.

The crowd was filled with Waterbury residents and community leaders.

Speakers encouraged residents to stand up against hate.

(Photo: J.P. Coleman/WTNH)

News 8 asked community leaders how they can stand up against it.

“This is one of the questions that I will bring back to our caucus as one of our leaders. The state of Connecticut already has one of the toughest laws against terrorism and against anti-violence,” stated Rep. Geraldo Reyes of the 75th Assembly District. “Connecticut is not lacking for laws, but we’re going to go back and see what we can strengthen…”

The executive director of the group that organized the rally is hoping another leader will stand up too.

