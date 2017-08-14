Residents petition to save Fair Haven landmark

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Strong School building has stood in Fair Haven for over a hundred years but that could change. Beth Pellegrino said, “This building is really special to us. It is the main building here. It makes us feel connected to Fair Haven.” The city has been in talks with developers to see what they can do with the space. Developers put in a proposal to buy the land and build apartments.
fairhaven Residents petition to save Fair Haven landmark
fairhaven3 Residents petition to save Fair Haven landmark

Sarah Miller added, “The proposal is for 37 very small, very expensive what they call micro-units between 300 and 700 square feet each.” Some people said Fair Haven has enough apartments. Pellegrino added, “I don’t think we need more apartments here.” Tyrina Allen said, “I think we have enough apartments here. The problem is we don’t have enough for the children to do here.” Residents want the building turned into a community center. Pellegrino added, “We have lots of children and artists in a really active community and we want to see it put to great use.”

fairhaven6 Residents petition to save Fair Haven landmark

Tyrina Allen said, “A place for the kids to play and to do arts and crafts may dance or whatever they have to offer but more apartments no.” Miller said, “We’ve had a lot of interest from a lot of different organizations all over the city wanting to come here, so there is a lot of interest in making this a dynamic community center.” Neighbors spruced up the eyesore. They designed a mural with an artist representing the different cultures that make up New Haven. Dozens of people including kids spent hours painting it.

Ambar Santiago-Rojas added, “We want this to be a place that everybody feels that they are welcome.” Residents said they don’t plan on giving up their fight to save the landmark. Pellegrino said, “We’d be devastated if this building was demolished. We would, We would be devastated.” Allen said, “It’s a landmark. I think they should really keep it and fix it up for the children.”

fairhaven7 Residents petition to save Fair Haven landmark

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s