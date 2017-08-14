Residents petition to save Fair Haven landmark

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Strong School building has stood in Fair Haven for over a hundred years but that could change. Beth Pellegrino said, “This building is really special to us. It is the main building here. It makes us feel connected to Fair Haven.” The city has been in talks with developers to see what they can do with the space. Developers put in a proposal to buy the land and build apartments.





Sarah Miller added, “The proposal is for 37 very small, very expensive what they call micro-units between 300 and 700 square feet each.” Some people said Fair Haven has enough apartments. Pellegrino added, “I don’t think we need more apartments here.” Tyrina Allen said, “I think we have enough apartments here. The problem is we don’t have enough for the children to do here.” Residents want the building turned into a community center. Pellegrino added, “We have lots of children and artists in a really active community and we want to see it put to great use.”

Tyrina Allen said, “A place for the kids to play and to do arts and crafts may dance or whatever they have to offer but more apartments no.” Miller said, “We’ve had a lot of interest from a lot of different organizations all over the city wanting to come here, so there is a lot of interest in making this a dynamic community center.” Neighbors spruced up the eyesore. They designed a mural with an artist representing the different cultures that make up New Haven. Dozens of people including kids spent hours painting it.

Ambar Santiago-Rojas added, “We want this to be a place that everybody feels that they are welcome.” Residents said they don’t plan on giving up their fight to save the landmark. Pellegrino said, “We’d be devastated if this building was demolished. We would, We would be devastated.” Allen said, “It’s a landmark. I think they should really keep it and fix it up for the children.”