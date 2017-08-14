Rocky Hill police investigating reports of shots fired

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill police are investigating after receiving two calls regarding gunshots heard by residents.

According to police, around 8:20 p.m., residents reported hearing several gunshots on Gilbert Avenue in the area of Silo Drive.

One caller told police that a light colored vehicle was spotted on Gilbert Ave. when the shots were being heard.

Upon their arrival, officers located several bullet shell casings on the ride of the roadway. A search of the immediate area found no evidence of anyone or anything being struck by gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at (860) 258-7640.