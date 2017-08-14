Rocky Hill police investigating untimely death

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill police are investigating what is being called an untimely death on Monday.

According to police, officers responded just after 3 p.m. to a residence on Elm Street for a report of an unconscious man.

Officers located a deceased male inside of a motor vehicle with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Police say this was an isolated incident and that there was never any threat to the public.

The name of the deceased has not been released.