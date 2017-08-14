Safety experts warn of dangerous rip currents

Related Coverage Ohio teen rescues 4-year-old on first day as a lifeguard

(WTNH) — There are some dangerous rip currents after some recent drownings, especially on the east coast.

Those currents are partially to blame for at least 59 deaths just this summer.

In New Jersey, there have been six deaths in the past two months alone, while that number is typically one to three per year.

Last year, there were more than 68,000 rip current rescues.

“Rip currents are going to occur with equal frequency in either a natural or completely different man made beach,” said Dr. Stewart Farrell, Director of Stockton Univeristy’s Coastal Research Center.

Experts say instead of swimming toward the shore, you should swim diagonally.