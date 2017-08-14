Stretch Your Dollar: Tips for saving on back to school supplies

(WTNH)– We are down to the final few weeks before kids head back to school which means it’s time to buy those school supplies. This morning we are stretching your dollar with how to save on classroom necessities.

It still feels like summer but soon enough you’ll be sending the kids back to school and Retail Me Not experts say as it sneaks up on us, it can be a stressful time for parents. But start planning now and you’ll find you can easily save money. Sara Skirboll suggests starting with your smartphone.

“Always look for a deal on the internet or even using a free savings application like Retail Me Not where you’re going to almost save $20 in close to 20 seconds. So that’s a pretty significant savings for only a couple minutes of research,” said Skirboll.

Money-saving apps can help track down coupon codes and don’t forget about discounted gift cards. Pick a store you want to buy the kids clothing or supplies and visit sites like Gift Card Granny to get a higher valued gift card at a lower cost.

If there are supplies the whole class needs, buy in bulk with other parents.

“Sometimes I’ve seen lists where you need three sharpies, three highlighters, go in with a couple of other moms or dads from the school classroom and go to Costco and get a big pack of sharpie markers, or big pack of highlighters and split the bill in fact,” said Skirboll.

Another easy way to save: only buy what you absolutely need at the start of the school year. Clothing and supplies will be going on sale about a month after everyone’s back in the classroom.