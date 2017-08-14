Stunt driver dies on ‘Deadpool 2’ set

(ABC News) — A stunt driver died on the Canadian set of “Deadpool 2” after attempting to do a stunt on a motorcycle, according to a tweet today from the Vancouver Police Department.

No other details about the accident were immediately available, including the identity of the driver.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning,” a spokesman for distributor 20th Century Fox told ABC News in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

Added star Ryan Reynolds: “We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds confirmed in late-June that “Deadpool 2,” which co-stars Josh Brolin, had begun production. Reynolds last week thanked the police department and people of Vancouver “for putting up with road closures and traffic delays” as a result of filming.

“Deadpool 2” is slated for a 2018 release.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017