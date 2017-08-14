Two CEOs leave President Trump’s jobs council

WTNH.com staff Published:
Donald Trump, Kenneth Frazier, Mark Fields
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, speaks during a meeting with manufacturing executives at the White House in Washington, including Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, center, and Ford CEO Mark Fields. Frazier is resigning from the President’s American Manufacturing Council citing "a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism." Frazier's resignation comes shortly after a violent confrontation between white supremacists and protesters in Charlottesville, Va. Trump is being criticized for not explicitly condemning the white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(WTNH) — Another CEO has quit the President’s Jobs Council over his response to the racial violence in Charlottesville.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said Monday night that his company is being the push to improve American manufacturing, but that “Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”

Related Content: Political leaders react to racism in Charlottesville and beyond

Earlier on Monday, Merck CEO Ken Frazier also left the jobs council as a matter of personal conscience.

Frazier was reportedly unhappy with President Trump’s original response to Charlottesville which was criticized as being too soft on racism.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s