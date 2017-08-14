Two CEOs leave President Trump’s jobs council

Related Coverage Political leaders react to racism in Charlottesville and beyond

(WTNH) — Another CEO has quit the President’s Jobs Council over his response to the racial violence in Charlottesville.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said Monday night that his company is being the push to improve American manufacturing, but that “Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”

Earlier on Monday, Merck CEO Ken Frazier also left the jobs council as a matter of personal conscience.

Frazier was reportedly unhappy with President Trump’s original response to Charlottesville which was criticized as being too soft on racism.