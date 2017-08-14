Video: Dog honks horn to get owner out of store

(WTNH)– An impatient dog continuously honked a car horn to get its owner out of a convenience store.

A video of the hilarious incident has gone viral after Justin Crail caught the moment on camera while at a gas station in New Jersey and posted it on Facebook.

In the caption Crail writes, “Dog honking the horn for its owner!😂😂😂 Share this it’s gotta go viral!! Video taken by me at a gas station on 31.”

The owner eventually comes out of the store, seemingly not surprised at her dog’s lack of patience.